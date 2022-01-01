Ontario health officials are reporting another record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases as more than 18,000 infections are logged on Saturday.

Public Health Ontario, which released the data, confirmed 18,445 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, surpassing the previous record of 16,713 new COVID-19 infections reported on Friday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average has soared to 12,495, up from 5,939 at this point last week.

The province noted on Saturday’s epidemiological report that due to changes in availability of testing, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of cases in Ontario.

Officials warned the data should be “interpreted with caution.”

The province adjusted its testing guidelines for the public on Friday due to the scarcity of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests across the province.

PCR tests are now only be available for symptomatic high-risk individuals and those who work in the highest risk settings, as well as vulnerable populations.

Members of the general public with mild symptoms are being asked not to seek testing.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...