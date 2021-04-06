TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease crosses 500 for the first time.

The 3,065 infections reported Tuesday mark a slight increase over Monday’s total when 2,938 were added.

This brings Ontario seven-day average for number of cases reported to 2,861. This time last week, that number was 2,207.

There are currently 510 patients in the ICU with COVID-19, a number unseen in Ontario hospitals throughout the pandemic. Of those patients, 310 are currently breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Labs across the province processed 37,541 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 8.9 per cent. The last time the province’s positivity rate was that high was in early January when it reached 9.4 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, the province has logged 367,602 COVID-19 infections, including 333,576 recoveries and 7,458 deaths.

Eight of those deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Right now, there are 26,568 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.