TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting just over 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 as the province’s positivity rate drops significantly.

The province reported 1,135 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The new cases come after officials reported 1,095 new infections on Wednesday and 1,039 new infections on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s case count marked the lowest number of daily reported infections since the beginning of March.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 1,441, down from 2,131 at this point last week.

With 37,705 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ontario Ministry of Health says the positivity rate dropped significantly from 5.3 per cent on Wednesday to 3.6 per cent on Thursday.

The last time the province reported a positivity rate this law was in March.

Health officials also reported that 19 more people have died due to COVID-19. In total, the province has seen 8,697 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

