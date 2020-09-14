Advertisement
New COVID-19 cases in Ontario surge to 14-week high
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 10:22AM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 14, 2020 10:27AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded a significant spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases, reporting the highest number of new infections in 14 weeks.
Health officials reported 313 new cases on Monday, the highest number of new cases since June 5.
In a tweet published Monday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 30,000 tests were completed in the previous 24-hour period.
There are 112 new cases in Toronto, 71 in Peel Region and 60 in Ottawa.
This is a developing news story. More to come.