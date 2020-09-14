TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded a significant spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases, reporting the highest number of new infections in 14 weeks.

Health officials reported 313 new cases on Monday, the highest number of new cases since June 5.

In a tweet published Monday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 30,000 tests were completed in the previous 24-hour period.

There are 112 new cases in Toronto, 71 in Peel Region and 60 in Ottawa.

This is a developing news story. More to come.