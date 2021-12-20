Ontario health officials are reporting 3,783 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the positivity rate rose to a level unseen since early May.

Today’s case count comes just a day after the province confirmed the highest daily count since late April with 4,177 new cases. Before that, officials confirmed 3,301 new cases on Saturday, 3,124 on Friday and 2.421 on Thursday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 2,863, up from 1,328 at this point last week and up from 940 two weeks ago.

With 44,123 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate rose on Monday to 9.7 per cent, which marks the highest rate since May 3.

The province recorded no new deaths on Monday, keeping the total death tally in the province at 10,113.

There are currently at least 284 people in hospital due to COVID-19, and 164 of those people are in intensive care. The province says the number may be higher as not all hospitals reported their data this past weekend.

The province deemed 1,040 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Friday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 620,023.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 653,727, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO?

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 1,056 new cases in Toronto, 381 new cases in Peel Region, 310 new cases in York Region, 240 new cases in Halton Region and 142 new cases in Durham Region.

Officials reported 273 new cases in Ottawa, 181 new cases in Hamilton, 130 new cases in the Kingston area, 129 new cases in Waterloo region and 123 new cases in Middlesex-London. All other regions of the province had fewer than 100 new cases each.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 3,783 new infections reported on Monday, 471 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 381 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 1,633 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

As well, officials found 974 cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 279 cases in people between the ages of 60 and 79 and 42 cases in people over the age of 80.