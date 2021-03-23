TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a single-day drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases as its positivity rate for the disease climbs for the sixth consecutive day.

Health officials reported 1,546 new infections Tuesday, a decrease following four straight days of case numbers above the 1,600 mark.

At the same time, and with 32,556 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the government says Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 5.7 per cent, a number that has been trending upward since March 18.

The seven-day average for number of cases reported is 1,667. This time last week that number was 1,333.

Since the pandemic began, Ontario has recorded 332,119 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 309,849 recoveries and 7,253 deaths.

Nine of those deaths were logged in the previous day and at least one involves a resident of a long-term care home.

Right now, there are 15,017 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

This is a breaking news story. More come.