TORONTO -- Ontario has broken another record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

Health officials confirmed 1,859 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is four more infections than the previous record set on Nov. 27.

The province also added 20 new deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Ontario also set a new testing record, processing 59,400 swabs in the previous day. This leaves Ontario's test positivity rate at 3.1 per cent.

There are 504 new cases in Toronto, 463 in Peel Region and 198 in York Region.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.