TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed 170 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 858.

While announcing the new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday morning, health officials stated that more than 10,000 people are currently under investigation for the virus and more than 26,000 people in the province have tested negative thus far.

There have been 13 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ontario.

In the province, eight people previously infected with the virus have since recovered.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to contact their primary health care provider of Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

