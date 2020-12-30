TORONTO -- New COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario have once again reached new heights as the province logged more than 2,900 new infections for the first time.

The 2,923 cases added Wednesday mark a sharp increase over the previous record of 2,553 set a day earlier.

At the same time, testing for COVID-19 in Ontario continues to fall well below the province’s recent run of 60,000 plus tests processed per day.

With just 39,210 tests processed in the last 24 hours, Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate sits at 8.4 per cent, according to numbers provided by the government.

Wednesday's report brings Ontario’s COVID-19 case total to 178,831, including deaths and recoveries.

Nineteen of those deaths, 13 of which were in residents of a long-term care home, were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,474.

At the same time, 2,237 more cases are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 153,799 people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered.

A record 1,069 new cases were reported by Toronto Public Health on Wednesday morning. The province documented a slightly lower, but still record-setting, 998 cases for the city due to a difference in reporting times.

Peel and York regions both recorded new case numbers in the 400s.

Windsor-Essex, Durham and Halton regions also reported new case numbers above 100.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.