TORONTO -- New COVID-19 cases in Ontario have jumped back up past the 1,000 mark Wednesday following a slight dip reported a day earlier.

Health officials said they logged 1,054 infections across the province in the last 24 hours. Ontario added 975 cases on Tuesday.

This brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case count to 296,173, including 279,230 recoveries and 6,893 deaths.

Nine of those deaths occurred in the previous day.

With 54,852 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the province said its COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 2.4 per cent.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases reported is currently 1,084, up from 1,002 this time last week.

