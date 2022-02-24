Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 1,066 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 41 more deaths due to the disease.

The number of people in hospital with the disease marks a decrease from the 1,106 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The number of people in ICU with COVID-19 also dropped on Thursday from 319 the day before to 302.

The province also reported that 41 more people have died due to COVID-19 over the past 30 days. A Ministry of Health spokesperson said none of the deaths occurred on Feb. 23, three deaths occurred on Feb. 22, six deaths occurred on Feb. 21 and the remaining 32 deaths occurred previous to that.

Officials said there have been a total of 12,347 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.

The province reported 2,404 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 21,449 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 9.7 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...