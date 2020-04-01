TORONTO -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario has surpassed 2,000.

On Wednesday, provincial health officials announced 426 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in Ontario to 2,392.

The new patients were announced as the province stated that an additional 3,135 people are currently under investigation for the virus.

There have been 37 deaths linked to COVID-19 confirmed by Ontario health officials.

However, as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 67 deaths linked to the virus have been reported across the province’s 34 public health units.

The province has previously attributed this discrepancy to their data system being about 12 to 18 hours behind.

The number of resolved cases in the province sits at 689.

To date, more than 57,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to contact their primary health care provider or Telehealth Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.