Ontario records significant spike in COVID-19 cases as death toll surpasses 1,500
TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded a significant spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases as the death toll in the province surpassed 1,500.
The province confirmed 477 new cases of the virus on Friday, the biggest single-day spike since May 2, bringing the total number of patients in Ontario to 19,598. Ontario also recorded 63 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 1,540.
The spike in cases comes after Ontario reported 399 new cases of the virus on Thursday, 412 cases on Wednesday, 387 cases on Tuesday and 370 new case on Monday.
The province also reported that 13,990 COVID-19 cases in Ontario have been resolved. That number accounts for more than 71.4 per cent all cases.
According to Friday's epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 66 people were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 388 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.
People, who are over the age of 80, continue to be the hardest hit group. So far, at least 1,079 people in this age group of have died.
There are currently 234 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, according to the province.
To date, there have been 3,230 health-care workers infected with the virus.
Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:
- 41.9 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 57.3 per cent are female.
- 2.6 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger.
- 23.5 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39.
- 30.5 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59.
- 21.7 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79.
- 21.7 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older.
- Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 61.3 per cent of all cases.
- 7.3 per cent of all patients had travelled history prior to becoming ill.
- 22.0 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case.
- 36.3 per cent of all patients had community exposure.
- 34.3 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending.