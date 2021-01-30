TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 73 more deaths.

On Saturday, provincial health officials logged 2,063 novel coronavirus infections, marking a slight increase from the 1,837 cases recorded on Friday.

Before that, there were 2,093 cases logged on Thursday, 1,670 on Wednesday and 1,740 on Tuesday.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 1,968.

There were 59,594 COVID-19 tests completed in the province in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

The province’s test positive rate now stands at about 3.3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases logged Saturday, 713 are in Toronto, 379 are in Peel Region and 178 are in York Region.

Saturday’s case count brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 266,363, including deaths and recoveries. The province’s death toll is now 6,145.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.