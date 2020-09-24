TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 after a significant drop in the daily case count just the day before.

Health officials confirmed 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, while the province reported 335 new infections on Wednesday.

The province also reported that one more person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,835.

The new infections bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed infections to 48,496, including 41,886 recoveries and the deaths.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Thursday that 63 per cent (195) of the new cases involved people under the age of 40.

Ninety-one involved people between the ages of 40 and 59 and 41 involved people between the ages of 60 and 70. Eighteen people over the age of 80 were part of Thursday’s case count, a significant increase from the four reported a day before.

Where are Ontario's new COVID-19 cases?

Three major hotspots for the disease are once again Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region.

Health officials confirmed that Toronto reported 151 new infections, Ottawa reported 82 new infections and Peel Region reported 46 new infections.

York Region also reported 34 new cases, while Durham Region and Middlesex-London both reported 12 new cases each. Waterloo also jumped to 26 new cases.

There are currently 88 patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19, and 27 of them are being treated in an intensive care unit. Eleven of those patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario

More than 30,400 tests for COVID-19 were processed in the last recorded 24-hour period.

The province stated that just over 53,000 tests currently remain under investigation in the province.

More than 3.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario since the disease reached the province in late January.