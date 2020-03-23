TORONTO -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario has surpassed 500.

On Monday morning, health officials in the province confirmed that 78 more people had tested positive for the virus.

More than 8,000 people are currently under investigation for the novel coronavirus and nearly 20,000 people in the province have tested negative, officials stated as the new patients were confirmed just before 11 a.m.

In the province, six COVID-19 patients have died – a 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man, a 51-year-old Milton, Ont. man, a man in his 70s in Toronto, a woman in her 70s in York Region, a man in his 70s in Barrie, Ont.,and a man in his 80s in Lindsay, Ont.

Eight people in Ontario previously infected with the virus have since recovered.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.