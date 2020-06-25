TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Health officials logged 189 new patients infected with the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total number of cases to 34,205.

On Wednesday, 163 new cases were confirmed following a slight spike of 216 new cases being logged on Tuesday. Two of the last 10 days have seen daily case counts surpass 200.

Today, Ontario is reporting 189 new cases of #COVID19, a 0.6% increase. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 10 of them reporting no new cases at all as we gradually reopen the province. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 25, 2020

Ten more deaths were recorded by health officials on Thursday, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,641.

There are currently 270 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 69 of them are in the intensive care unit and 47 of those 69 patients remain on a ventilator.

As of Thursday, 192 more cases in the province were considered to be resolved, bringing the provincial total number of recovered patients to 29,528.

Where are the new COVID-19 infections?

According to Thursday’s epidemiological summary, 58 of the province’s newly-recorded patients are in Toronto, 50 are in Peel Region, 19 are in York Region, and 10 are in Waterloo Region.

The other 30 local public health unit regions in Ontario recorded fewer than 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, including Windsor-Essex, which is the only region with areas remaining in Stage 1 of the province’s reopening plan as they deal with an outbreak of the disease amongst migrant workers.

Daily COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Thus far, more than 1.2 million novel coronavirus tests have been conducted throughout Ontario.

There were 27,511 tests for the disease conducted in Ontario in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

With 192 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province with three fewer today. Testing has returned to all-time highs with 27,511 tests processed yesterday. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all declined. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 25, 2020

Currently, 24,607 tests for COVID-19 remain under investigation in the province.