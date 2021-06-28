TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting just over 200 new cases of COVID-19, marking the lowest case count seen since mid-September.

The province confirmed 210 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, which comes after officials reported 287 infections on Sunday, 346 infections on Saturday and infections 256 on Friday.

Monday's case count is the lowest single-day total reported in the province since Sept. 13.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 278, down from 332 at this point last week.

With 30,454 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province rose slightly from 1.5 per cent on Sunday to 1.8 per cent on Monday.

Ontario also recorded another three deaths related to the disease, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9.129.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...