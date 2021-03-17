TORONTO -- Ontario has logged more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 14 more deaths related to the disease.

The 1,508 new cases reported on Wednesday mark a significant increase from Tuesday’s 1,074 infections.

The daily number of novel coronavirus cases reported in Ontario has fluctuated for most of the week. There were 1,286 cases reported on Monday, 1,747 on Saturday and 1,468 on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases now stands at 1,361.

Wednesday’s infections also mark the 11th consecutive day in which the daily case count has been in the quadruple digits.

The number of COVID-19 tests processed in Ontario has also increased. With a little more than 49,100 tests processed, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate has decreased from about 4.5 to 3.5 per cent.

The number of people being treated in Ontario intensive care units (ICU) has reached the 300 benchmark once again.

The province has long said that when there are more than 300 patients in the ICU, non-COVID-19-related care becomes nearly impossible to facilitate.

As of Wednesday, the province said there are at least 741 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across Ontario. Of the 300 people in the ICU, at least 190 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 321,956, including 7,187 deaths and 302,257 recoveries.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.