TORONTO -- After six days of less than 200 new cases of COVID-19 being recorded in the province, Ontario is now seeing a slight uptick.

Health officials logged 206 new patients infected with the novel coronavirus on Saturday morning, bringing the provincial total number of cases to 33,301.

“While this is the first time the province is reporting a daily new case count above 200 in six days, we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day’s data,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Today, Ontario is reporting a slight uptick in our numbers, with 206 new cases of #COVID19 or a 0.6% increase. While this is the first time the province is reporting a daily new case count above 200 in six days, we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day’s data. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 20, 2020

The province confirmed 31 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,595.

As well, 218 more cases in the province were considered to be resolved as of Saturday, bringing the provincial total number of recovered patients to 28,468.

There are currently 333 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 80 of them are in the intensive care unit and 63 of those 80 patients remain on a ventilator.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Thus far, more than one million novel coronavirus tests have been conducted throughout Ontario.

Daily testing numbers remain high with 27,387 being conducted within the last-recorded 24-hour period.

Currently, 16,963 tests for COVID-19 remain under investigation in the province.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.