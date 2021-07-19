TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with no additional deaths.

The province reported 177 new cases on Sunday and 176 on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 155, compared to 173 a week ago.

Monday marks the eleventh straight day that Ontario’s new COVID-19 cases have remained below 200.

Provincial labs processed more than 11,567 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 1.0 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,294.

Another 153 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 1,355 active cases across the province.

Right now, there are 115 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 151 patients being treated in intensive care, according to the Ministry of Health. Of those 150 patients, 107 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The hospitalization data presented by the province has been skewed over the past several weeks, which may be explained by a delay in patient reporting.

Where are the new cases?

On Monday, officials reported 18 new cases in Toronto, 17 in Peel Region, 16 in the Region of Waterloo, 14 in Hamilton, 10 in Grey Bruce and 10 in Middlesex-London.

Update on COVID-19 variants of concern

Labs found four additional cases of the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7, bringing the case total to 144,802.

Another four cases of the Delta variant, B.1.617.2, were also found, pushing its case total to 3,322.

There were no cases of the Beta variant, B.1.351, or the Gamma variant, P.1, reported. The case totals remain at 1,466 and 4,955, respectively.

Vaccination update

The province said it administered 91,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Sunday.

Throughout Ontario’s seven-month vaccination campaign, over 18.2 million needles have gone into arms.

As of Monday, 7,926,705 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.