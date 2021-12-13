Another 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario on Monday as the positivity rate for the disease in the province reaches its highest level in months.

Of the new infections logged, 809 were found in fully vaccinated individuals, 601 were found in those who are unvaccinated, and 33 were found in partially vaccinated individuals. The vaccination status of the remaining 93 cases is unknown.

Monday’s report brings Ontario’s seven-day average for the number of cases reported to 1,328. A week ago that number was 940 and a week before that it was 783.

With 38,331 tests processed in the last 24 hours, Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate sits at 5.5 per cent -- the highest level recorded since May 25 when it reached 6.2 per cent.

Ontario has logged 633,683 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 612,066 recoveries and 10,079 deaths.

This is a developing news story. More to come.