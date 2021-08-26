TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.

The province confirmed 678 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, which comes after officials reported 660 infections on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, officials logged 486 new cases of the disease, but before that, the province reported more than 600 cases daily for four days in a row.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 646, up from 498 at this point last week.

With 27,815 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at 2.8 per cent.

The province reported no new deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, and so the total death tally in the province remains at 9,472.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...