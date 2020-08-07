TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth day in a row.

Provincial health officials logged 88 new patients infected with the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of lab-detected cases in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries, to 39,897.

Last week, Ontario logged fewer than 100 new cases of the disease for the first time since the end of March. Since then, the daily case count in the province surpassed 100 for a few days over the weekend but has continued to trend downward throughout this week.

For the fifth consecutive day, Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 cases of #COVID19, with 88 new cases today. With 118 more resolved, the persistent decline in active cases continues. Yesterday, the province processed over 25,000 tests. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 7, 2020

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.