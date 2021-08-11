TORONTO -- Health officials logged 324 more infections of COVID-19 Wednesday and most of the infections were recorded in people without a vaccine.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, 234 of the cases logged are in unvaccinated people. Thirty-two other cases were found in partially vaccinated people and 58 cases were logged in those who are fully vaccinated.

The province only began releasing the vaccination status of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after Ontario’s top doctor promised to do so last month.

Of the 108 people in hospital with the disease, six patients are fully vaccinated. The 102 other patients are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

Seventy-nine of those patients are being treated in an intensive care unit but the province has not disclosed the vaccination status of those individuals.

Officials said Tuesday that the vaccination status information may not always match the daily COVID-19 case count because “records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.”

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the province to 553,449.

With 24,772 swabs processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says that Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 1.7 per cent.

Another three deaths related to the disease were also confirmed in the previous day, bringing the province’s death toll to 9,412.

At least 541,426 patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.