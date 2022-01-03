Ontario announced sweeping new restrictions that will see schools closed to in-person learning until at least Jan. 17, a ban on indoor dining, gyms shuttered and capacity limits put in place for retail as COVID-19 cases soar in the province.

The new restrictions, which also includes slashing gathering limits to five people indoors and to 10 people outdoors, come into place on Jan. 5 and will be in place for 21 days, the government announced Monday.

"The immediate goal of these measures will be to blunt the latest wave so we can ease the pressure on our hospitals," Premier Doug Ford said Monday while announcing a return to a modified Step 2. "We face a tsunami of new cases in the days and weeks ahead."

Retail settings, including shopping malls, also have had capacity limits slashed by 50 per cent, the government said.

Indoor dining at restaurants, bars and other food establishment must close. Takeout, drive-thru and delivery is still allowed.

Meanwhile, personal care services must reduce to 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas must close during this period.

While school will be closed for in-person learning, buildings will be allowed to remain open for child-care operations, and to provide instruction for students with special education needs who are unable to learn at home.

During this period of remote learning, free emergency child-care will be provided for school-aged children of health-care and other eligible front-line workers.

The government also said businesses and organizations are required to ensure employees work remotely unless the nature of their work requires them to be on-site.

Indoor meeting and event spaces must close and public libraries are limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Museums, galleries, zoos and science centres must close.

As of Jan. 5, the government said hospitals will be instructed to pause all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures to protect hospital capacity.

"The evidence tells us that about one per cent of people who get Omicron will end up in the hospital," Ford said. "That may not seem a lot ... but Omicron isn't like the other variants. It's much much more transmissible."

"One per cent of hundreds of thousands is too many new patients."

This is a developing news story. More information to come.