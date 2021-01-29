Advertisement
Ontario reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases following single-day spike
People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share:
TORONTO -- COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario dropped Friday following a single-day increase reported a day earlier.
The 1,837 new cases represent a decrease over Thursday’s total when 2,093 were confirmed.
Friday’s report pushes the province’s lab-confirmed case total to 264,300, including 6,072 deaths and 237,871 recoveries. At least 58 of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
The province said it completed 69,040 COVID-19 tests in the previous day but did not provide a positivity rate.
Ontario’s seven-day average for number of infections recorded sits at 2,010, down from the 2,702 a week ago.
This is a breaking news story, more to come.