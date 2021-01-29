TORONTO -- COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario dropped Friday following a single-day increase reported a day earlier.

The 1,837 new cases represent a decrease over Thursday’s total when 2,093 were confirmed.

Friday’s report pushes the province’s lab-confirmed case total to 264,300, including 6,072 deaths and 237,871 recoveries. At least 58 of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The province said it completed 69,040 COVID-19 tests in the previous day but did not provide a positivity rate.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of infections recorded sits at 2,010, down from the 2,702 a week ago.

This is a breaking news story, more to come.