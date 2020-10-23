TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has dropped slightly after health officials reported a single-day spike on Thursday.

The province added 826 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, down from the 841 infections recorded a day earlier.

However, the province continues to log deaths related to COVID-19. In fact, Friday's report marks the third straight day in which nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.