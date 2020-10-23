Advertisement
New COVID-19 cases in Ontario drop slightly following single-day spike
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 10:18AM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 23, 2020 10:24AM EDT
A health-care official takes information as people line up at a COVID assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, September 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has dropped slightly after health officials reported a single-day spike on Thursday.
The province added 826 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, down from the 841 infections recorded a day earlier.
However, the province continues to log deaths related to COVID-19. In fact, Friday's report marks the third straight day in which nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.