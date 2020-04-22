TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed an additional 510 cases of COVID-19 as well as 37 more deaths.

The new patients bring the province’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,245, including 6,221 recoveries—marking the first time in the province that recoveries outpace active cases. Officials say that 659 people have died as a result of the virus.

Long-term care residents represent the majority of the deaths in the province.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that 399 residents and one staff member have died of COVID-19. Overall, there are 1,618 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents of long-term care homes and 867 confirmed cases among staff members.

Health officials also confirmed 128 outbreaks within the province’s 630 long-term care residences.

An emergency order that limits staff members from working at more than one location takes effect today and is expected to last for two weeks.

There are 878 people in hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19, an increase of 19 patients from the day prior. Of those 878, there are 243 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU), down from the 250 reported on Tuesday. One hundred and ninety-two of those patients in the ICU are on a ventilator.

According to Wednesday’s epidemiological summary 441 deceased patients are 80 years of age or older. Another 181 deceased patients are between the ages of 60 and 79. Thirty-six deceased patients are between the ages of 40 and 59. One deceased patient is between the ages of 20 and 39, the province’s youngest death related to the virus.

There are no deaths reported in patients 19 years of age or younger, though there are 270 confirmed cases within that age group.

Update on testing

In terms of testing, the province said it has performed 10,361 tests in the last 24 hours, edging closer to their goal of 12,500 tests a day by April 22.

The province says it has performed 184,531 to date, however the Ministry of Health says that this number represents total tests and not persons tested, meaning one patient could have been tested multiple times.

There are 6,845 cases under investigation, which Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has said is not a “backlog”, but a result of ramped up testing.

This is a developing story. More to come.