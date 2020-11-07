TORONTO -- Ontario is seeing another record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases.

Provincial health officials logged 1,132 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The last record in Ontario was set when 1,050 cases were charted on Tuesday. More recently, the province saw 1,003 new cases logged on Friday, 998 on Thursday and 987 on Wednesday.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases reported is now 1,013, reaching quadruple digits for the first time.

Saturday’s report brings the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 82,825, including deaths and recoveries.

Eleven new deaths linked to the disease were logged by provincial health officials on Saturday, bringing Ontario’s death toll to 3,220.

Health officials deemed 852 more cases to be resolved as of Saturday, bringing the number of recovered patients in Ontario to 70,938.

There are currently 8,667 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

In Ontario hospitals, there are 384 COVID-19 patients being treated. Of those patients, 88 are in the intensive care unit and 52 of those 88 remain on a ventilator.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Of the new cases logged on Saturday, 336 are in Toronto, 258 are in Peel Region, 114 are in York Region, 78 are in Ottawa, 64 are in Halton Region, and 55 are in Hamilton.

Most of the new infections logged on Saturday are in people between the ages of 20 and 39 with 409 cases seen in that age category. There were 182 new cases in people 19 years of age or younger, 323 in people between the ages of 40 and 59 and 145 in people between the ages of 60 and 79. Seventy-four cases were also logged in people 80 years of age or older.

On Saturday, health measures began loosening in several COVID-19 hot spots across the province as Ontario’s new color-coded tiered system takes effect.

Peel Region is the only region to currently sit in the red zone, while York Region and Ottawa were labelled as orange. The red zone, among other things, means indoor dining is capped at 10 people and gyms are limited to 10 people inside. The orange level limits bars and restaurants to 50 people indoors, with no more than four seated together.

Modified Stage 2 restrictions will remain in effect in Toronto until Nov. 14.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic 10 months ago, more than 5.3 million tests for the disease have been conducted.

Nearly 39,200 tests were completed in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

There are 44,572 tests that currently remain under investigation in the province.