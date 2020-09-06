TORONTO -- Ontario confirmed another 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the majority of infections reported within the Greater Toronto Area.

The new cases mark a slight decline from the 169 cases reported on Saturday but remain higher than the 148 infections confirmed on Friday and 132 on Thursday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on social media that 49 of the new cases were in Toronto while 44 were in Peel Region and 16 in York Region.

Twenty-one of the new infections were confirmed in Ottawa.

“Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 of them reporting no new cases,” Elliott said on Twitter.

This is the 11th day in a row in which the daily reported number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario has surpassed 100.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.