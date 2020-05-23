TORONTO -- For the third consecutive day, health officials confirmed more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The province recorded 412 new cases and 27 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, marking a 1.7 per cent increase over the day prior.

As it stands, there are 25,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 2,048 deaths.

The number of resolved COVID-19 cases however continues to outweigh active cases in the province at 19,146 recoveries or 76.5 per cent.

