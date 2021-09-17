TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.

The province confirmed 795 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, which comes after officials reported 600 new cases on Monday, 577 new cases on Tuesday and 593 new cases on Wednesday and 864 new cases on Thursday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 724, down from 728 at this point last week.

With 33,763 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is 2.4 per cent.

The province recorded five new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,637.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...