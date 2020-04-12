TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting 401 more cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday morning, which brings the provincial total number of people infected to over 7,000.

Health officials also reported 21 more deaths related to the virus, and announced the provinicial death toll now stands at 274.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario, including resolved and deceased cases, stands at 7,049. Health officials reported Sunday that the number of resolved cases climbed up to 3,121.