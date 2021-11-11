TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early October.

Labs confirmed 642 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, marking the highest number of cases logged in a single day since Oct. 9 when 654 were found.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases in Ontario sits at 532, up from 383 a week ago.

With 29,814 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said that Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate is about 2.1 per cent.

Of the 642 cases reported on Thursday, 334 involve individuals who are not vaccinated, 18 who are partially vaccinated, 245 who are fully vaccinated, and 45 patients whose vaccination status is unknown.

In Ontario hospitals there are 168 patients, of which 89 are unvaccinated, 15 are partially vaccinated, and 64 are fully vaccinated.

Admissions to ICUs across the province include 62 patients who are not vaccinated, four who are partially vaccinated, and 18 who are fully vaccinated.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to 605,248, including 591,063 recoveries and 9,916 deaths—four of which were reported since yesterday.

This is a developing news story. More to come.