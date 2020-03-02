Here's what we know about Ontario's 36 cases of COVID-19
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 10:51AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 10, 2020 10:51AM EDT
TORONTO -- There have been a total of 36 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Ontario thus far.
Thirty-one of these patients currently remain in self-isolation at home, while the rest have recovered.
CTV News Toronto will be updating the following list as we learn of further developments.
Here is what we know so far:
Active cases in Ontario
- A man in his 40s, who recently travelled to Switzerland. He attended St. Joseph's Health Care in Toronto and now remains in self-isolation at home.
- A woman in her 30s, who is a close contact of a previously confirmed case. She presented herself to Brampton Civic Hospital and now remains in self-isolation.
- A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, who both recently travelled to Iran. Both of the patients were cared for at North York General Hospital and now remain in self-isolation.
- A woman in her 60s, who returned from France on March 2. She went to the Scarborough Health Network - General Site's emergency department in Toronto and now remains at home in self-isolation.
- A man in his 60s, who had travelled to Washington D.C. and returned on March 3. He went to North York General Hospital for care. He remains in self-isolation at home.
- A man in his 50s, who returned home from Germany on March 7. He sought care at Brampton Civic Hospital and now remains at his home in Peel Region in self-isolation.
- A woman in her 40s who returned from Colorado on March 2 and went to Sunnybrook Health Science's Centre's emergency department in Toronto. She remains in self-isolation at home.
- A man in his 20s who returned from Italy on March 3 and went to Mount Sinai Hospital's emergency department in Toronto and is recovering in self-isolation.
- A Richmond Hill woman in her 60s who returned from Iran on March 2 and presented to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital's emergency department.
- A Toronto man in his 40s, who had travelled to Las Vegas on Feb. 28. He attended Toronto Western Hospital and is recovering in self-isolation.
- A Toronto man in his 50s, who returned home from Iran on Feb. 27. He presented himself to North York General Hospital on March 3. He remains at home in self-isolation.
- A husband and wife, both in their 60s, were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Shop out of San Francisco from Feb. 11 to 21. They are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- A woman in her 50s, who had recently travelled to Italy. She attended a hospital in Kitchener when she returned and currently remains in self-isolation.
- A man in his 60s, who had recently returned home from Iran. He sought care at Sunnybrook Hospital and currently remains in self-isolation.
- Two more cases were confirmed on Tuesday by Ontario health officials in the Greater Toronto Area. Their ages and genders have not yet been released, but a spokesperson for the ministry said both residents had travel histories to Iran and Egypt. They have both been placed into self-isolation.
- A woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Egypt. She returned to Toronto on Feb. 20 and was seen at a Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill nine days later.
- A woman in her 70s, who recently returned from Egypt. The woman is believed to be the roomate of another reported case in North York.
- A man in his 60s, who has a travel history to Iran. The man is a close contact of another North York case.
- A husband and wife in York Region, who had recently travelled to Iran. The 34-year-old woman and her husband remain in self-isolation after they attended Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill.
- A husband and wife in Ajax. The 51-year-old woman had recently returned home from Iran, while her husband did not go with her. They both sought care at Lakeridge Health Ajax and Pickering and remain in self-isolation.
- A Toronto man in his 60s, who recently travelled to Iran. He was tested at North York General Hospital and remains in self-isolation.
- A man in his 50s in York Region and his brother, also a man in his 50s, in Toronto, who both recently travelled to Iran. The York Region man was treated at Mackenzie Health and his brother was treated at Sunnybrook Hospital. They both remain in self-isolation at their homes.
- A woman from Newmarket in her 70s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt. She was tested at South Lake Regional Health Centre and remains in self-isolation.
- A Toronto man in his 80s who was on the same tour in Egypt as the Newmarket woman. The pair had dinner together while there. He was tested at Scarborough Health Network’s General Hospital and remains in self-isolation.
- A husband and wife in Toronto. She had recently travelled to Iran, while he did not go with her. The man and woman in their 60s were tested at Sunnybrook Hospital and remain in self-isolation.
Recovered cases in Ontario
- On March 10, officials said one of the previously active cases had recovered but did not specify which one.
- A Toronto woman in her 20s, who recently returned from China.
- A woman in her 20s, who is a university student in London, Ont. and had recently returned from China.
- A Toronto husband and wife in their 50s, who recently travelled to China.