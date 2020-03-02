Here's what we know about Ontario's 20 cases of COVID-19
CTV News Toronto Published Monday, March 2, 2020 10:51AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 3, 2020 11:19AM EST
A lab assistant works on samples after an AP interview with Christian Drosten, director of the institute for virology of Berlin's Charite hospital on his researches on the coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
TORONTO -- There have been a total of 20 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Ontario thus far.
Fifteen of these patients currently remain in self-isolation at home, while the rest have recovered.
CTV News Toronto will be updating the following list as we learn of further developments.
Here is what we know so far:
Active cases in Ontario
- Two more cases were confirmed on Tuesday by Ontario health officials in the Greater Toronto Area. Their ages and genders have not yet been released, but a spokesperson for the ministry said both residents had travel histories to Iran and Egypt. They have both been placed into self-isolation.
- A woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Egypt. She returned to Toronto on Feb. 20 and was seen at a Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill nine days later.
- A woman in her 70s, who recently returned from Egypt. The woman is believed to be the roomate of another reported case in North York.
- A man in his 60s, who has a travel history to Iran. The man is a close contact of another North York case.
- A husband and wife in York Region, who had recently travelled to Iran. The 34-year-old woman and her husband remain in self-isolation after they attended Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill.
- A husband and wife in Ajax. The 51-year-old woman had recently returned home from Iran, while her husband did not go with her. They both sought care at Lakeridge Health Ajax and Pickering and remain in self-isolation.
- A Toronto man in his 60s, who recently travelled to Iran. He was tested at North York General Hospital and remains in self-isolation.
- A man in his 50s in York Region and his brother, also a man in his 50s, in Toronto, who both recently travelled to Iran. The York Region man was treated at Mackenzie Health and his brother was treated at Sunnybrook Hospital. They both remain in self-isolation at their homes.
- A woman from Newmarket in her 70s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt. She was tested at South Lake Regional Health Centre and remains in self-isolation.
- A Toronto man in his 80s who was on the same tour in Egypt as the Newmarket woman. The pair had dinner together while there. He was tested at Scarborough Health Network’s General Hospital and remains in self-isolation.
- A husband and wife in Toronto. She had recently travelled to Iran, while he did not go with her. The man and woman in their 60s were tested at Sunnybrook Hospital and remain in self-isolation.
- A woman in her 20s in Toronto, who recently returned from China. She was treated at North York General Hospital and remains in self-isolation.
Recovered cases in Ontario
- A woman in her 20s, who is a university student in London, Ont. and had recently returned from China.
- A Toronto husband and wife in their 50s, who recently travelled to China.