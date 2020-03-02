TORONTO -- There have been a total of 177 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Ontario thus far.

Of these patients, 172 of them currently remain in hospital or in self-isolation at home, while the rest have recovered.

As the number of cases grows in the province, health officials are releasing fewer details pertaining to each patient.

CTV News Toronto will be updating the following list as we learn of further developments.

Here is what we know so far:

Toronto cases:

GTHA cases:

Cases outside of the GTHA:

Recovered cases in Ontario: