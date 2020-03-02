Here's what we know about Ontario's 142 cases of COVID-19
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 10:51AM EST Last Updated Sunday, March 15, 2020 12:48PM EDT
TORONTO -- There have been a total of 142 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Ontario thus far.
One-hundred-and-thirty-seven of these patients currently remain in self-isolation at home, while the rest have recovered.
Here is what we know so far:
Toronto cases:
- 39 new cases were reported on Mar. 15 for the province of Ontario, including 14 in Toronto and several in Hamilton. The method of transmission is listed as "pending" for all patients, except for a woman in her 50s from Niagara Region who had recently returned from Egypt.
- 24 cases were reported by Ontario's ministry of health on Mar. 14 for the province, including 9 cases in Toronto. The ages, genders and sources of transmission have not been released for the Toronto patients.
- Five additional cases of the virus were announced by health officials on March 13. Their genders, ages and transmissions have not been released.
- A man in his 20s. His transmission was through close contact.
- A woman in her 60s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A woman in her 20s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 60s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A man and a woman, both in their 70s, who had recently travelled to Egypt.
- A man in his 40s. His transmission is listed as either being through travel to the United States or through close contact.
- A man in his 20s. His transmission was through close contact.
- A woman in her 70s. She was treated in Mississauga and had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 40s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A woman in her 20s, who was recently in Europe but her exact destination is not known.
- A baby boy under the age of one. His transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 30s. His transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 20s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 60s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A woman in his 60s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A woman in her 40s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 30s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 40s, who recently travelled to Switzerland.
- A couple, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, who both recently travelled to Iran.
- A woman in her 60s, who returned from France.
- A man in his 60s, who had travelled to Washington D.C.
- A woman in her 40s, who returned from Colorado.
- A man in his 20s, who returned from Italy.
- A man in his 40s, who had travelled to Las Vegas.
- A man in his 50s, who returned home from Iran.
- A husband and wife, both in their 60s, who were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Shop out of San Francisco.
- A man in his 60s, who had recently returned home from Iran.
- A woman in her 70s, who recently returned from Egypt. Her transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 60s, who has a travel history to Iran. His transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 60s, who recently travelled to Iran.
- A man in his 50s, who recently travelled to Iran.
- A man in his 80s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt.
- A husband and wife in Toronto. She had recently travelled to Iran, while he did not go with her.
GTHA cases:
- A Halton woman in her 50s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A Durham man in his 50s, who had recently travelled to Asia.
- A Durham woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Asia.
- A Durham woman in her 70s, who had recently travelled to "multiple locations" including Egypt.
- A woman in her 20s in Peel Region. Her transmission is listed as possibly being through travel. No travel destination has been listed.
- A man in his 20s in Peel Region. His transmission is listed as possibly being through travel. No travel destination has been listed.
- A woman in her 20s in York Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.
- A woman in her 20s in Peel Region. Her transmission was through close contact.
- A woman in her 60s in Peel Region. Her transmission is listed as either being through travel or through close contact. No travel destination has been listed.
- A Hamilton man in his 50s, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.
- A female under the age of 18 in Peel Region. Her transmission was through close contact.
- A woman in her 40s in Halton Region, who had recently traveled to the United States and Costa Rica.
- A woman in her 20s in Peel Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but her destination is not known.
- A Vaughan woman in her 30s, who recently travelled to Egypt.
- A woman in her 30s in Halton Region, who recently travelled to Hawaii. She sought treatment in Hamilton.
- A Brampton woman in her 30s, who is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.
- A man in his 50s in Peel Region, who returned from Germany.
- A Richmond Hill woman in her 60s, who returned from Iran.
- Two more cases were confirmed on March 3 by Ontario health officials in the Greater Toronto Area. Their ages and genders have not yet been released, but a spokesperson for the ministry said both residents had travel histories to Iran and Egypt.
- A woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Egypt. She returned to Toronto and was treated for symptoms in Richmond Hill.
- A husband and wife in York Region, who had recently travelled to Iran.
- A husband and wife in Ajax. The woman had recently returned from Iran, while her husband did not go with her.
- A man in his 50s in York Region, who recently travelled to Iran.
- A Newmarket woman in her 70s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt.
Cases outside of the GTHA:
- A woman in her 50s from Niagara, who had recently returned from Egypt.
- A patient in Simcoe Muskoka has been hospitilized. The patient's transmission is listed as "pending".
- A woman in her 40s from Eastern Ontario, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A Haliburton woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Portugal and Spain.
- A Waterloo man in his 40s, who had recently travelled to the United States for a Caribbean cruise.
- A Waterloo woman in her 50s. Her transmission is listed as either being through travel or through close contact.
- A Niagara man in his 80s. His tranmission is listed as "pending" and he currently remains in hospital.
- Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who recently returned to the U.K.
- A Waterloo woman in her 60s, who recently travelled to Puerto Rico.
- An Ottawa woman in her 40s, who recently travelled to Italy.
- A Waterloo man in his 40s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 40s from Simcoe County, who had recently travelled to Spain.
- An Ottawa man in his 40s, who recently travelled to Austria.
- A Sudbury man in his 50s, who attended a mining conference in Toronto on March 2 and 3.
- A Kitchener woman in her 50s, who had recently travelled to Italy.
Recovered cases in Ontario:
- On March 10, officials said one of the previously active Toronto cases had recovered but did not specify which one.
- A Toronto woman in her 20s, who recently returned from China.
- A woman in her 20s, who is a university student in London, Ont. and had recently returned from China.
- A Toronto husband and wife in their 50s, who recently travelled to China.