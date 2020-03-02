TORONTO -- There have been a total of 993 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Ontario thus far.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients in Ontario have died, while eight have recovered.

CTV News Toronto will be updating this daily breakdown with the latest information as it becomes available.

March 27: One hundred and thirty five new cases of the virus were confirmed by the province on Friday. Three additional deaths were also confirmed, bringing the total number deceased patients to 18. While announcing the new patients on Friday, health officials stated that more than 10,000 people are currently under investigation for the virus and nearly 30,000 people in the province have tested negative thus far.

March 26: One hundred and seventy new cases of the virus were confirmed by health officials in Ontario as the number of deaths in the province increased to 15. Thirty-five of the cases are listed as travel related, 56 as close contact. Twelve people have been hospitalized. There are 22 new cases in Toronto, 15 in Peel Region, 33 in York Region, five in Durham Region, three in Peterborough, one in Halton Region and one in Hamilton. In Ottawa, there are five new cases. There are also three new cases in Waterloo, two in Niagara, four in Simcoe Muskoka, one in Sudbury, 14 in Haliburton, one in Northwestern, four in Middlesex London, two in Oxford, one in Grey Bruce and one in North Bay.

March 25: One hundred new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Ontario health officials, including five deaths in the province. The first deceased was a patient who was receiving care at a hospital in Niagara. No information has been released about the four other deceased patients. Twenty-one of the patients are from Toronto, 13 are from Peel Region, five are from York Region, four are from Halton Region, four are from Hamilton, two are from Peterborough and one case is in Durham Region. There are also five confirmed cases in Kington, three in Porcupine District, two cases in Windsor Essex, two cases in Middlesex London, two cases in Hastings Prince Edward, and one case in Wellington Dufferin Guelph, Niagara, Simcoe Muskoka, Haliburton Kawartha Pineridge and Timiskaming. The locations of the additional cases are all listed as “pending.”

March 24: Eighty-five new cases of the virus were confirmed by Ontario health officials, including two deaths. The first deceased patient, a man in his 90s, was being treated in Durham Region. The second deceased patient was an 80-year-old woman who died at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. Ontario public health said that the woman had been in isolation since being admitted to the hospital on March 16. She was a resident of Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek.. Among the new patients are two cases in Durham Region, as well as 17 in Toronto, five in York Region, three in Peel Region, three in Hamilton, and one in Halton Region.Three additional cases were confirmed in the Kingston, Ont. area, three in Ottawa, two in Waterloo, Ont. and there has been one case confirmed in Sudbury, Brant, Wellington Dufferin Guelph Region, Grey Bruce, the Windsor Essex area, and Niagara Region.The locations of the additional cases are all listed as “pending.”

March 23: The number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario has surpassed 500 as seventy-eight new cases of the virus were confirmed by provincial health officials. Among the new patients announced Monday, 15 are from Toronto, eight are from York Region, six are from Peel Region, three are from Durham Region, three are from Hamilton, and two are from Halton Region. As well, three new cases have been confirmed in Ottawa, and there is one more case confirmed in Hastings Prince Edward, Sudbury, Simcoe Muskoka, Wellington Dufferin Guelph, Haliburton Kawartha Pineridge, Waterloo, Eastern Ontario and the Kingston area. The location of the remaining cases are all listed as “pending.”

March 22: Fourty-eight new cases of the virus were confirmed by health officials in Ontario. Among the new cases announced on Sunday, one is from Toronto, one is from eastern Ontario, one is from Waterloo, one is from Ottawa, one is from Peel Region, one is from Hamilton and one is from Windsor Essex. The 41 other cases’ locations are listed as “pending.” Two of the new cases are travel-related. Two new recoveries were also announced, bringing the total to eight. Health officials also reported the first COVID-19-related deaths in Toronto, York Region and Lindsay.

March 21: Fifty-nine new cases of the virus were confirmed by the province in Ontario. Among the new cases announced on Saturday, two are in Toronto, four are in Peel Region, three are in Simcoe Muskoka, five are in York Region, one is in Hastings Prince Edward, one is in Ottawa and one is in Durham Region. The 41 other cases’ locations are listed as “pending.” Nine of the new cases are travel-related. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit also confirmed a third COVID-19-related death in the province.

March 20: Sixty new cases of the virus were confirmed by the province in Ontario. Among the new cases announced on Friday, six are in Middlesex London, three are in Haliburton Kawartha, two are in Toronto, two are in Hamilton, three are in Peterborough, six are in Durham Region, three are in Ottawa, four are in Waterloo, two are in Peel Region, one is in York Region, one is in Porcupine and one is in Hastings Prince Edward. The 26 other cases’ locations are listed as "pending." Nine of the new cases were listed as travel-related.

March 19: Forty-four cases of the virus were confirmed by the province. One of the patients, a Durham man in his 80s, required immediate hospitalization. Eight of the patients are from the Toronto area. The province said 12 of the patients have a travel history to places including the United States, Spain, Belgium, Canary Islands, San Juan, England, Finland, Germany, Malta and Manilla. Health officials in Halton Region also confirmed a second COVID-19-related death in the province.

March 18: Twenty-five cases of the virus were confirmed by the province. Among the patients, four are in Halton, three in Toronto, two in Peel, two in Hamilton, two in Chatham Kent, one in York, one in Waterloo, one in Niagara, one in Ottawa, one in Middlesex London, one in Grey Bruce, one in Simcoe Muskoka, one in Brant, one in Algoma and three are listed as “pending.” Eighteen of the cases have recently travelled outside of the country.

March 17: Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says a COVID-19 patient in the province has died. The 77-year-old Muskoka region man tested positive for the virus after death. Elliott said his cause of death remains under investigation. Eleven additional cases of the virus were confirmed in the province – five in Hamilton, three in Kingston, two in Middlesex London, and one in York Region.

March 16: Thirty-two cases were announced in the province, including 11 cases in Toronto. About 10 of the cases had travelled to the United States, officials said.

March 15: Ontario health officials announced 42 new cases of the virus, marking the biggest single-day jump in the province since tracking had begun. Among the cases, there are 14 in Toronto, five in Peel, five in Ottawa, three in Hamilton, three in York, two in Waterloo, two in Durham, two in Simcoe Muskoka, one in Niagara, one in Haliburton Kawartha Pineridge, two in Grey Bruce and one in Peterborough. The Simcoe-Muskoka patient has been hospitalized.

March 14: Twenty-four cases of the virus were announced in Ontario, including nine in Toronto, three in Durham, two in Waterloo, two in Ottawa, one in Halton, one in Middlesex London, one in Cobourg, one in Huron-Perth, one in Hamilton and one in Peel. Officials announced two additional cases in the province in the afternoon but did not specify where. At least two of the cases cited travel to the United States, while two others were recently in Asia.

March 13: The province announced 19 additional cases of COVID-19, including patients in Toronto, York, Peel, Ottawa, and Waterloo. One of the patients, a man in his 80s, was hospitalized in Niagara. Twelve of the cases had a travel history to Egypt, United States or England.

March 12: Eighteen cases of the virus were confirmed in Ontario, including a baby boy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. The patients included people across southern Ontario, including Toronto, Peel, Waterloo and Muskoka. Trudeau announced he is not showing any symptoms of the virus but is self-isolating for two weeks as a precaution.

March 11: Health officials confirmed five cases of the virus, including four patients in the Greater Toronto Area and one in Ottawa. This was the first case reported in Ottawa. The Ottawa patient had travelled to Austria, while the three others had either been to Egypt and the United States.

March 10: Ontario health officials confirmed the province’s 36th case of the virus, a man in his 40s, who had recently to Switzerland. Later in the day, the 37th case in the province was reported – a patient in Sudbury. The Sudbury man attended a Toronto conference before testing positive for the virus.

March 9: Three new cases were reported in the province. The first two patients are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, who had both recently travelled to Iran. The third patient is a Brampton woman in her 30s, who was a close contact of someone who had previously tested positive for the virus.

March 8: Four new cases were reported in the province – a Toronto woman in her 40s, who had recently been to Colorado, a Toronto woman in her 60s, who had recently been to France, a Toronto man in his 60s, who had recently been to Washington, and a Brampton man in his 50s, who had recently travelled to Germany.

March 7: There were no new cases of the virus reported in Ontario.

March 6: Five cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province. The patients include a Toronto man in his 20s, who had been to Italy, a Richmond Hill woman in her 60s, who had been to Iran, and a Toronto man in his 40s, who had been to Las Vegas. Another patient is the wife of a previously reported case – the Peel couple was aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship out of San Francisco, which travelled to Mexico. The last case is a Toronto man in his 50s, who had been to Iran.

March 5: Ontario health officials report three new cases of the virus. One of the three patients is a Kitchener woman in her 50s, who had been to Italy. The second patient is a Toronto man in his 60s, who had been to Iran. The third patient is a Mississauga man in his 60s, who was aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship in San Francisco.

March 4: There were no new cases of the virus reported in Ontario.

March 3: Two cases of the virus were reported. They are a woman in her 70s in York Region, who came back from Egypt, and a man in his 50s, who came back from Iran.

March 2: Three cases of COVID-19 are reported in the province. They are a Toronto woman in her 60s, who had been to Egypt, a Toronto woman in her 70s, who had been to Egypt and is the roommate of a previously confirmed case, and a Toronto man in his 60s, who had been to Iran.

March 1: Ontario health officials confirm four cases of the virus. The cases involve the husband of a previously reported York Region case, a York Region man in his 50s, who is a close contact of a previously reported case, a Newmarket woman in her 70s, who had been to Egypt, and a Toronto man in his 60s, who had been to Iran.

February 29: Three cases of the virus are confirmed – a woman in her 30s in York Region, who had been to Iran, as well as a woman in her 50s in Toronto, who had been Iran, and her husband, a man in his 60s, who did not travel with her.

February 28: Ontario health officials confirmed the province’s seventh case of the virus, a Toronto man in his 50s, who had travelled to Iran. Later in the day, the eighth case in the province was reported – a Toronto man in his 80s, who had been to Egypt.

February 27: The husband of Ontario’s fifth case, a Toronto man in his 60s, tested positive for the virus.

February 26: A Toronto woman in her 60s tested positive for the virus after returning from Iran.

February 25 and 24: There were no new cases of the virus reported in Ontario.

February 23: A Toronto woman in her 20s tests positive for the virus. She had been in China.

February 22 – February 1: There were no new cases of the virus reported in Ontario.

January 31: Provincial health officials confirm a case of the virus in London, Ont. The patient is a university student in her 20s, who had recently been to China.

January 27: Ontario health officials confirm the wife of the country’s first patient has also tested positive for the virus. She has also travelled to China.

January 25: The first positive case of the virus in Canada is reported in Toronto. The patient is a man in his 50s, who had recently travelled to China.