TORONTO -- A 19-year-old woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto highrise balcony over a busy highway last year is expected to learn her fate today.

Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life back in November 2019 in connection with the February incident that was caught on camera and shared widely online.

The video showed the woman launch a chair off the balcony over the traffic-heavy highway.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Following the mass-circulation of the video, investigators with the Toronto Police Service urged the woman to come forward and identify herself.

Zoia turned herself in to officials a few days later.

Following Zoia’s guilty plea, her lawyer Gregory Leslie told reporters she was “remorseful.”

“This was the first step – I think this was a necessary step, her guilty plea – that does show that she is remorseful for her actions,” he said outside the Toronto courthouse on Nov. 15.

Leslie went on to say that his client has “learned and matured” from the matter.

In March 2019, Leslie told reporters that Zoia had been expelled from the dental hygiene program she was previously enrolled in and called it “unfortunate,” but “a hard lesson.”

Leslie confirmed Zoia had not been allowed to return to school while speaking after her guilty plea and said she was currently not working but “models when the opportunity presents itself.”

Zoia made a one-second cameo in Drake’s music video last month, which generated major media coverage. The Toronto rapper then had her removed entirely, saying “certain people we don’t condone.”

Crown is seeking jail time

The Crown, Heather Keating, is asking for Zoia to serve jail time, but Leslie said he thinks this is a step too far.

“Of course it’s a possibility,” he said on Nov. 15. “It’s anywhere between a suspended sentence, which we want, to up to six months in jail.”

“She understands that a possibility.”

A suspended sentence, according to Leslie, would include Zoia being put on probation with undetermined conditions for an unknown period of time.

Zoia has been out on bail since February 2019, with conditions she live with her mother, refrain from contact with the four other individuals named in the incident and stay away from the Maple Leaf Square Condos, where the incident took place.

The sentencing hearing is expected to begin at Old City Hall at 10 a.m.