Mother and daughter get Taylor Swift tickets to Toronto show after losing $1,800 to scam

    Taylor Swift is in the midst of playing her six-show series at the Rogers Centre and while fans are still scrambling to find tickets, some have unfortunately gotten caught in scams.

    Last month, when Dana Caputo of Tottenham, Ont., wanted to buy tickets for her and her seven-year-old daughter, Gia, she was devastated to learn she had been scammed by a seller on Facebook.

    "I just don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was something that was for a seven-year-old girl, you know," said Caputo.

    Caputo wanted to surprise Gia with tickets to one of the Toronto shows for her daughter's birthday. She said a co-worker told her a friend posted on Facebook that they had a pair for sale.

    After Caputo sent $1,800 to the seller, she said they kept asking for more money, claiming it was for service fees and other charges. Caputo said she then learned the account had been hacked, and she had been scammed.

    "As soon as I started asking questions and calling them out, that's when all the messages they had sent me were erased and I never heard from them again," said Caputo.

    Toronto Police issued a warning in a post on X, formerly Twitter, to fans looking for tickets.

    "Scammers are out there, using social media to trick fans into buying counterfeit tickets. Always buy from trusted sources and protect your plans!" the post reads.

    The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says 190 people have been ripped off this year so far trying to see Taylor Swift in Toronto, with most victims solicited through compromised accounts of someone they knew.

    Caputo now has good news for her daughter, Gia. After their story first aired last month, Rogers – which is presenting the "Eras Tour" – contacted them to say they were giving them two tickets to Saturday's concert so Gia could see her idol for her birthday after all.

    "I wasn't expecting anything and I'm so happy. I'm so happy this is happening right now," said Caputo.

    Gia can't wait to see her favourite singer perform.

    "I'm really excited, more excited than ever. We made friendship bracelets yesterday and we already have our outfits ready," Gia said.

    With files from The Canadian Press 

