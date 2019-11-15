TORONTO – A 19-year-old woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony has pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life.

Marcella Zoia, 19, arrived at Old City Hall through a back entrance just before 10 a.m. on Friday wearing all black and large sunglasses.

She then pleaded guilty in connection with a February incident that was caught on camera and shared widely online.

The video showed a young woman launch a chair off a balcony over a busy highway.

Following the mass-circulation of the video, Toronto police urged the woman to come forward and identify herself.

Zoia turned herself in to officials a few days later.

She was subsequently charged in connection with the incident.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 14.