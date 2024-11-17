TORONTO
Charges laid in alleged sex-trafficking of woman in Toronto

Pictured is 22-year-old Leighton Keen Junior Whitfield. (Handout/Toronto police) Pictured is 22-year-old Leighton Keen Junior Whitfield. (Handout/Toronto police)
A suspect is facing a list of charges in connection with the alleged sexual trafficking of a woman in the Toronto area, police say.

Toronto police said their Human Trafficking Unit launched an investigation into the case in November.

According to police, the woman met the suspect after moving to Ontario.

Police said that through “a combination of deception, coercion and physical violence,” the victim was sex-trafficked in Toronto for approximately five months.

“The money earned throughout the trafficking period was turned over to the accused,” police said in a release Sunday.

Officers with the Human Trafficking Unit made an arrest in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue on Nov. 10.

Police said 22-year-old Leighton Keen Junior Whitfield, also known as “2C,” of Toronto, is now facing a list of charges.

They include: material benefit from sexual services; procuring/exercising control; advertising another person’s sexual services; financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18; four counts of assault; two counts of assault by choking; assault with a weapon; and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Police have released an image of the accused and say they are concerned that there may be more victims.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to come forward to police, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

