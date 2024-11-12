Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Corey Stokes, owner of Green Car Tires in Scarborough, told CTV News Toronto that while things have been getting busier with drivers changing out their all-seasons to winter tires, he says the organized chaos will begin with the first snowfall.
"Once drivers start slipping and sliding a little bit, when they see the snow coming down, everybody rushes in to get their tires changed," said Stokes.
A survey by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) finds that 78 per cent of Canadians use winter tires – a 10 per cent increase over the last eight years.
TRAC's Michael Majernik said more drivers understand the benefits of winter tires, including shorter stopping distances on ice and snow.
"Eighty per cent of those who used winter tires say winter tires have saved them from potentially hazardous situations and people do understand that winter tires are the best option," said Majernik.
That said, there are still some drivers who feel winter tires are too expensive, adding that they don't want to change them in the spring and fall and have nowhere to store them.
Tire manufacturers and dealers, however, say the added expense is worth it.
"You need to be able to react to the conditions and the other drivers on the road, and tires are less expensive than vehicle repairs," Tiffany Woodley with KAL Tire told CTV News Toronto. "(They're important) for the safety of your family."
One way to save money is to buy all weather tires, which are a hybrid combining attributes of all-season and winter tires.
All weather tires can be left on vehicles all year long, and they qualify for the winter tire insurance discount, which must be offered by insurance companies in Ontario.
Stokes said all weather tires are a growing part of his business.
"You don't have to switch back and forth in the spring and fall, and you save money by not having to get extra rims and tires or spend a lot of time at the tire shop," said Stokes.
Consumer Reports (CR) also recently tested all weather tires and found they're a good option.
"In our testing, they absolutely worked. They are not as superior as a winter tire in snow conditions, but they are definitely better than all seasons and just a notch below winter tires," said Ryan Pszczolkowski with CR.
Now is also a good time to check your tires' tread depth and air pressure to get ready for another season of winter driving.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
W5 investigation
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Overwhelmed families surrendering custody of their children to CAS
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
Trump's defence choice stuns the Pentagon and raises questions about the Fox News host's experience
President-elect Donald Trump stunned the Pentagon and the broader defence world by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defence secretary, tapping someone largely inexperienced and untested on the global stage to take over the world's largest and most powerful military.
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
Japanese owner of 7-Eleven receives another offer to rival Couche-Tard bid
The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven says it has received a new management buyout proposal from a member of the family that helped found the company.
Loblaw Companies reports Q3 profit up from year ago, revenue also higher
Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President's Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision.
Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
South Korean actor Song Jae-lim found dead at 39
Song Jae-lim, a South Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas 'Moon Embracing the Sun' and 'Queen Woo,' was found dead at his home in capital Seoul. He was 39.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
PQ leads in Quebec voting intentions as CAQ loses more support: poll
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has grown its lead in voter intentions among Quebecers while the ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) has lost more support, according to a new poll.
-
W5 investigation
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
-
Air Canada to add new routes to U.S., Europe and North Africa in summer 2025
Getting to destinations in the U.S., Europe and North Africa is about to get easier, as Air Canada announced it will be increasing flights to a number of new destinations this summer.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa taxpayers facing 3.9% tax hike, 5% hike in transit fares in 2025 budget
Ottawa residents are facing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase in 2025 along with a 5 per cent hike in transit fares as the city looks for ways to fill a $120 million hole in the OC Transpo budget.
-
Driver loses 4-day old vehicle after being stopped for speeding on Ottawa road
An Ottawa driver's new vehicle has been impounded for 30 days after they were stopped for speeding in Ottawa's south end.
-
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
Northern Ontario
-
Injured hiker from southern Ont. rescued from Killarney Provincial Park by helicopter
An experienced winter hiker and their dog were rescued over the weekend by helicopter in northeastern Ontario after being reported missing from Killarney Provincial Park, police say.
-
'Your body, my choice': Attacks on women surge on social media following U.S. election
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
-
W5 investigation
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
Kitchener
-
Alleged serial killer previously pled guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
-
How a possible Canada Post workers strike could impact Waterloo Region businesses, residents
The threat of a strike by Canada Post workers has small businesses in Waterloo Region feeling the pressure.
-
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
London
-
'Renoviction' claim refuted by landlord seeking to double units inside south London buildings
The proposed doubling of units within a south London rental property has sparked concern among existing tenants who fear they will be displaced.
-
London Ont. hospital achieves national first in new cardiovascular procedure approved by Health Canada
Clinical trials at London Health Sciences Centre have achieved a national first – becoming the only hospital in Canada to implant a new extravascular implantable cardioverter defibrillator during clinical trials.
-
London doctor sprays MP’s office with ketchup again, hours after mischief charge was dropped
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
Windsor
-
Proposed waterfront re-development passes major hurdle
Speaking in support of the 2362 Front Road proposal from Beatties Sunset Marina, Biologist Barry Myler recommended that council remove the Provincially Significant Wetlands designation.
-
video
video 'Why is it taking so long?': Former tenant laments fifth anniversary of Windsor high-rise fire
Five years after a fire forced residents to flee Westcourt Place in Windsor, the high-rise remains vacant, leaving former tenants like Steven Shpak grappling with loss, frustration, and unanswered questions.
-
LaSalle faces 'barebone' budget amidst large deficit
LaSalle Town Council received a brief but grim preview of its 2025 budget on Tuesday evening. In a presentation to council, Dale Langlois, the town’s director of finance, said a "challenging" year has left LaSalle in a tough position.
Barrie
-
Infant death under investigation in Innisfil neighbourhood
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
-
Stable housing initiative offered by United Way Simcoe Muskoka
United Way Simcoe Muskoka partners with local agencies to offer stable housing initiative.
-
Firefighter, officer injured rescuing dogs from fire, one person hospitalized
One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a garage and spread to the attached home in Springwater Township.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s home’: Residents in recovery facility protest as eviction deadline looms
A facility helping those in recovery reconnect with their loved ones rallied outside a south Winnipeg condo building Tuesday, in a fight to stay in the suites.
-
Box of kittens left at Winnipeg Humane Society
A box of kittens was left on the doorstep of the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).
-
Niigaan Sinclair, Jordan Abel among winners of Governor General's Literary Awards
When Niigaan Sinclair pitched his collection of articles to a Toronto publisher, he was told "Winipek: Visions of Canada from an Indigenous Centre" was a "regional book."
Atlantic
-
High winds lead to Maritime power outages, school closures
High winds are behind a number of power outages across the Maritimes Wednesday morning and some school closures in parts of central Nova Scotia.
-
History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
-
Campaign staffer resigns after N.S. PCs accused of vote-buying with Tim's gift cards
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Edmonton
-
McDavid's 4-point night leaves him one shy of 1,000-point milestone
Connor McDavid is just one point away from writing yet another illustrious chapter in his already storied career.
-
Princess Theatre owners hope to sell 110-year-old building to the right buyers
The owners of the Princess Theatre on Whyte Avenue want to sell the historic building, but only to the right people.
-
Loblaw Companies reports Q3 profit up from year ago, revenue also higher
Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President's Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision.
Calgary
-
Alberta to announce plan to speed up home building
The Alberta government is set to announce a new initiative to help build homes in the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and dry in southern Alberta Wednesday with some precipitation overnight
Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday in southern Alberta with warm and dry conditions expected.
-
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
Regina
-
Here's where to watch Regina's election results tonight
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
-
How many people voted in advance polls for Regina's municipal election?
Regina's municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.
-
Sask. NDP expected to name shadow cabinet Wednesday following large gains in election
The Oct. 28 provincial election saw the NDP more than double their seat total in the legislature and add 15 new members.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you need to know for Saskatoon's civic election
With civic election day here, the time has come for Saskatoon residents to choose their mayor, city councillors, and public and separate school board trustees.
-
Saskatoon small businesses cope as smashed windows impact their bottom line
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
-
Sask. NDP expected to name shadow cabinet Wednesday following large gains in election
The Oct. 28 provincial election saw the NDP more than double their seat total in the legislature and add 15 new members.
Vancouver
-
Premier David Eby and NDP MLAs to be officially sworn in Wednesday
Swearing-in ceremonies continue Wednesday morning for the MLAs elected during last month's historic vote.
-
What do you do when a goose dies in your backyard, amid concerns about avian flu?
Experts and health authorities say that while the risk of human infection with the H5N1 strain of the avian influenza remains low, people should avoid contact with sick or dead birds.
-
John Horgan remembered as remarkable man with the common touch
Popular leader John Horgan, who died Tuesday at 65-years-old following a battle with cancer, is already being remembered as the people's premier.
Vancouver Island
-
Premier David Eby and NDP MLAs to be officially sworn in Wednesday
Swearing-in ceremonies continue Wednesday morning for the MLAs elected during last month's historic vote.
-
What do you do when a goose dies in your backyard, amid concerns about avian flu?
Experts and health authorities say that while the risk of human infection with the H5N1 strain of the avian influenza remains low, people should avoid contact with sick or dead birds.
-
W5 investigation
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.