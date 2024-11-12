Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey

Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.

Corey Stokes, owner of Green Car Tires in Scarborough, told CTV News Toronto that while things have been getting busier with drivers changing out their all-seasons to winter tires, he says the organized chaos will begin with the first snowfall.

"Once drivers start slipping and sliding a little bit, when they see the snow coming down, everybody rushes in to get their tires changed," said Stokes.

A survey by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) finds that 78 per cent of Canadians use winter tires – a 10 per cent increase over the last eight years.

TRAC's Michael Majernik said more drivers understand the benefits of winter tires, including shorter stopping distances on ice and snow.

"Eighty per cent of those who used winter tires say winter tires have saved them from potentially hazardous situations and people do understand that winter tires are the best option," said Majernik.

That said, there are still some drivers who feel winter tires are too expensive, adding that they don't want to change them in the spring and fall and have nowhere to store them.

Tire manufacturers and dealers, however, say the added expense is worth it.

"You need to be able to react to the conditions and the other drivers on the road, and tires are less expensive than vehicle repairs," Tiffany Woodley with KAL Tire told CTV News Toronto. "(They're important) for the safety of your family."

One way to save money is to buy all weather tires, which are a hybrid combining attributes of all-season and winter tires.

All weather tires can be left on vehicles all year long, and they qualify for the winter tire insurance discount, which must be offered by insurance companies in Ontario.

Stokes said all weather tires are a growing part of his business.

"You don't have to switch back and forth in the spring and fall, and you save money by not having to get extra rims and tires or spend a lot of time at the tire shop," said Stokes.

Consumer Reports (CR) also recently tested all weather tires and found they're a good option.

"In our testing, they absolutely worked. They are not as superior as a winter tire in snow conditions, but they are definitely better than all seasons and just a notch below winter tires," said Ryan Pszczolkowski with CR.

Now is also a good time to check your tires' tread depth and air pressure to get ready for another season of winter driving.