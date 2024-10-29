'It's pretty cool': 7-year-old Leafs fan's Halloween costume gets Auston Matthews shoutout

A young Toronto Maple Leafs fan’s Auston Matthews Halloween costume is going viral and, if he plays his cards right, he could meet the newly-minted captain face-to-face.

“Let’s goooo!” seven-year-old Grayson Joseph is heard saying in costume in a TikTok that’s been viewed by more than 1.2 million people, including the Leafs and Matthews himself.

The getup is much more than just a Toronto jersey and helmet. Fashioned to look like an Upper Deck trading card, Grayson’s father, Grant, said the 3D-style ensemble took a little over a week to put together, with the help of a Trenton, Ont.-based design company.

“They literally took our vision and just put it together to a tee of what we were looking for, if not even better,” Grant told CP24 in an interview Tuesday, adding that the costume is an exact replica of the recently-released trading card.

The costume also features Matthews’ signature moustache, which Grayson joked only took him “one day” to grow.

Grant said Grayson got the idea for the costume when he saw a similar one online of Golden State Warriors shooter, Steph Curry.

“When he saw it instantly, he goes, ‘I wanna be Austin Matthews’ and I'm looking at this thing, I'm like, it's gonna be really difficult and probably expensive,” Grant admitted, but said the end result looks “so good.”

The Leafs have commented on the TikTok, writing “This is unreal!!!!!” In the video, Grayson says he hopes he can show Matthews the costume in person.

While it’s unclear if a meet-up is in the works, Matthews has since reposted an image of the costume to his Instagram with a fire emoji. “It’s pretty cool,” Grayson replied, when asked about the shoutout.

If the pair does meet, it will have to be at the next Leafs home game, which, conveniently, takes place on Halloween.

CTV News Toronto has reached to the team for more information.