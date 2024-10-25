Toronto Zoo’s snow leopard cubs ready to meet the public this weekend
The Toronto Zoo’s newest snow leopard cubs will make their grand entrance to the public this weekend as they explore their new outdoor habitat.
The leopards, Zoya and Minu, were born on May 13. Zoya means “life” or “alive” in Nepali, and Minu means “gem” or “gemstone.”
According to the Toronto Zoo staff, Zoya has become close with their mother, Jita, whereas Minu is a bit more independent.
“Jita continues to be an excellent mom and will even share her bones with the girls. Now that they are a bit older, Jita is making sure they know their boundaries with her,” a news release issued on Friday reads. “Both cubs are also continuing to enjoy their new enrichment items and exploring their outdoor yard space in preparation for the main viewable habitat.”
Their mother, Jita, was three years old at the time of her pregnancy that lasted 97-days. The typical gestation period for a snow leopard is 97 days.
Since their birth, teams at the Toronto Zoo have been making preparations for the leopard’s outdoor habitat receiving vaccines and getting close with their mother.
This weekend, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public will be able to see the cubs for the first time as they explore their new outdoor habitat. Information about when to see the cubs will be issued at a later date, the Zoo said.
The Toronto Zoo is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is located at 2000 Meadowvale Road. Information about admission and tickets can be found online.
