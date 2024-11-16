Infant taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto

An infant is in hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto Saturday night.

Emergency crews received a call at 8:17 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Front and John streets.

Toronto police said the pedestrian, a child under 1 year old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene, police said.

Front Street was closed between Windsor Street and Blue Jays Way due to the collision.

There is a heavy police presence in the area for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” at the Rogers Centre. Also, the nearby Metro Toronto Convention Centre was hosting the “Taylgate” event, where some of Taylor Swift’s fans, young and old, had gathered.

Front Street was open to vehicles at the time of the collision. It was scheduled to close at 10 p.m. to support crowd control before the concert ended.