Police seeking witnesses after man, 64, fatally struck in Scarborough

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Toronto police say they're investigating after a collision between a pedestrian and a car left a 64-year-old man dead in the city's east end on Saturday night. 

Police say officers responded to the crash in Scarborough just after 5:30 p.m. 

They say a 52-year-old woman was travelling westbound in an SUV on Sheppard Avenue East and the male pedestrian was crossing the street from the north side to the south side.

They say the man stopped in the centre turning lane to wait for a break in eastbound traffic when he was struck by the SUV.

Police say life-saving measures were performed on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

They say the SUV driver remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing by the traffic services unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.

