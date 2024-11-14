Should Ontario have a car 'lemon law' to better protect buyers?

An Ontario man says his brand new electric car only functioned for six days before it stopped working.

"It has left me doubting whether or not I made the right choice," said Peter Cybulski of Waterloo, Ont.

Many people prefer to buy brand new vehicles because they don't want to risk buying a used car that may have problems. But, unfortunately, even new vehicles can have defects that are difficult to repair and if you buy a car like that in most of Canada, you're stuck with it.

Cybulski bought a 2025 Kia EV9 in August for $90,000. But when he got the fully electric vehicle home, he said he couldn't drive it.

"You can't put it into drive, you can't put it into reverse, you can't put it in neutral. It stays in park, it's locked in park," said Cybulski.

Cybulski said the SUV has been in the shop for over a month.

"The vehicle doesn't work. It's not useable and for the 36 days we have had it, it has functioned a total of six days," said Cybulski.

Frustrated, Cybulski told the dealership he bought the SUV from that if they can't fix his new car, they should replace it or give him his money back.

"Exchange our vehicle for one that functions or give us a refund," said Cybulski.

Car Help Canada, a consumer advocacy group for car buyers, said that currently in Ontario, consumers who feel they've bought a lemon are stuck with it. Unlike the United States, there are no lemon laws here.

"Canadians from a consumer protection point of view are not as well protected as in the United States," said Mohamed Bouchama, with Car Help Canada.

Consumers who have an issue with a new vehicle can use the Canadian Motor Vehicle Arbitration Plan (CAMVAP), a program that helps resolve disputes with manufacturers, or takes a dealer to court.

What would really help Canadian consumers, Bouchama says, is a lemon law, which could help if a new car cannot be repaired in a reasonable amount of time. A lemon law would offer additional protection for car buyers, but the Ontario government would have to make it happen.

"It’s like a three strikes you’re out. If you take the car back to the dealer three times and they can't fix it, they have to give you a new car or your money back," said Bouchama.

Quebec brought in a lemon law last year to help protect consumers and Car Help Canada believes every province should have one.

"Kia Canada has identified a small number of vehicles from a specific and recent production run of 2025 EV9 units to be experiencing an issue with the electronic shift lever. We have expedited the replacement part for the affected units which have started arriving this week," a Kia Canada spokesperson said.

“All EV9 customers who are impacted will be notified by Kia Canada in the coming weeks to bring their vehicle to their nearest Kia dealer to have the repair performed. Additionally, affected customers are being provided a rental vehicle free of charge while awaiting for the replacement part to arrive if their vehicle cannot be driven.”

Cybulski said he feels Ontario should have a lemon law. After he contacted CTV News, his car was repaired and he's back on the road hoping there won't be other issues.

“It’s a relief to finally get my car back,” said Cybulski.

CAMVAP does have success in ordering dealerships to buy back vehicles, but automakers don't have to take part in the program although most do.